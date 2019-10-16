Protests see Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam forced to halt annual address

Pro-democracy politicians shout a slogan as Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam delivers a speech. Credit: AP

Furious pro-democracy politicians twice forced Hong Kong’s leader to stop delivering a speech laying out her policy objectives in chaotic scenes in the territory. Carrie Lam’s inability to deliver her annual policy address marked a slap in the face for the embattled chief executive. Mrs Lam had already started delivering the speech when chanting pro-democracy members forced an interruption.

Carrie Lam's speech was disrupted for about 75 minutes. Credit: Mark Schiefelbein/AP

She left the Legislative Council chamber and then came back a few minutes later to try again, only to be interrupted one more time. At an impromptu news conference outside the chamber, the politicians then played a recording on a small loudspeaker that they said was the sound of police tear-gassing protesters and of protesters screaming. “These are the voices of people screaming and they are just ordinary Hong Kong people,” said Tanya Chan.

A pan-democratic legislator holds a protest sign outside the Legislative Council. Credit: Mark Schiefelbein/AP