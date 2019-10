HS2 must be built in full, say regional CBI bosses

Six regional bosses of a UK business organisation have urged the Government to build HS2 in full, amid a Government-commissioned review which could lead to all or part of the high-speed rail network being scrapped. The chairs of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) all signed up to a statement claiming a scaled-back version “will not deliver the improved connectivity across the country that businesses are crying out for”. The letter from the representatives of the East Midlands, West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber, London, the North East and North West went on: “HS2 will bring benefits to local communities far beyond its costs.

“It will create half a million jobs, stimulate house building along its route and support much-needed investment across the Midlands, North and beyond. It is the critical spine that will bring wider transport improvements like Northern Powerhouse Rail and the Midlands Rail Hub to life.” Northern leaders have also published a review recommending that the North and Midlands must take control of plans for a high-speed rail network in their areas. The Northern Powerhouse Independent Review called for the establishment of a body named HS2 North, which would be arm’s-length from government and be overseen by Transport for the North to ensure HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail are combined efficiently. Chris Oglesby, chief executive of Manchester-based property firm Bruntwood and a member of the panel which oversaw the review, said: “Our review panel proposes that the North and Midlands must take control of the nation’s high-speed network. “HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail – a major priority of Boris Johnson and his Government – are completely interlinked and a joined up approach is required to both and the upgrades to existing lines.

