Duchess of Cambridge follows in Princess Diana's footsteps with traditional Pakistani hat

The Duchess of Cambridge (left) wears a similar Chitrali hat to the one presented to Princess Diana. Credit: PA

The Duchess of Cambridge was given a traditional Pakistani head-wear during her visit to the Hindu Kush mountains - just as Princess Diana was when she visited the region nearly 30 years ago. On the royal tour of Pakistan, Kate was given a Chitrali hat, along with a white coat, during a visit to the remote Chitral Valley.

The Duchess of Cambridge wears a traditional hat and cloak during a visit to a village in the Chitral Valley. Credit: Sam Hussein/PA

Prince William was given a book commemorating his late mother's visit to the same place 28 years ago, when she received an almost identical hat to the one given to Kate. In 1991, the Princess of Wales took a private plane to Chitral in northern Pakistan.

The Princess of Wales wearing a beret and embroidered coat after being made an honorary member of the Chitral Scouts in September 1991. Credit: Martin Keene/PA

Pakistani women were kept inside while Diana, surrounded by men, was made an honorary Chitrali Scout and given an embroided white coat and beret, complete with feather, before taking her seat as the guest of honour. As William was presented with his own matching coat and hat, Kate remarked: “It’s amazing – all that embroidery.”

William and Kate in the traditional garments. Credit: Sam Hussein/PA