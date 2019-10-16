- ITV Report
Duchess of Cambridge follows in Princess Diana's footsteps with traditional Pakistani hat
The Duchess of Cambridge was given a traditional Pakistani head-wear during her visit to the Hindu Kush mountains - just as Princess Diana was when she visited the region nearly 30 years ago.
On the royal tour of Pakistan, Kate was given a Chitrali hat, along with a white coat, during a visit to the remote Chitral Valley.
Prince William was given a book commemorating his late mother's visit to the same place 28 years ago, when she received an almost identical hat to the one given to Kate.
In 1991, the Princess of Wales took a private plane to Chitral in northern Pakistan.
Pakistani women were kept inside while Diana, surrounded by men, was made an honorary Chitrali Scout and given an embroided white coat and beret, complete with feather, before taking her seat as the guest of honour.
As William was presented with his own matching coat and hat, Kate remarked: “It’s amazing – all that embroidery.”
The duchess wore a long taupe-coloured skirt and a darker coloured shirt under a leather vest for the visit.
She opted for flat knee-high brown boots suitable for the rocky terrain, accessorised with gold earrings and a beige pashmina, while William wore a pale teal shirt and beige chino trousers.