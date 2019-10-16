London Fire Brigade urges government to review 'stay put' advice in wake of Grenfell tragedy

The head of London Fire Brigade has called on the government to carry out an urgent review into Credit: PA

The head of London Fire Brigade has called on the government to carry out an urgent review into "stay put" advice during high-rise emergencies. Since the Grenfell Tower fire which killed 72 people in 2017, the London Fire Brigade has called on ministers to step up and implement changes to building regulations to prevent future disasters. Among the proposals put forward by the London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton includes:

Changes to building regulations

Complete ban of combustible cladding

Sprinklers to be fitted in more buildings, including purpose-build blocks of flats

The LFB has called on the government to review its cladding policy. Credit: PA

A key issue since the Grenfell disaster has been the "stay put" strategy used by emergency services to direct residents about what to do in emergencies where it is assumed the design and construction of the building will stop fire spreading. Buildings designed to have a "stay put" strategy, which included Grenfell Tower, are not built to accommodate mass evacuations during a fire. For example, many of the structures have a narrow staircases and no common emergency alarm, and the LFB is calling on new research on what to do when a building fails.

Dany Cotton has called on the government to carry out a review of the fire safety police. Credit: PA