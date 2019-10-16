North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vows to fight US sanctions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to overcome US-led sanctions which have inflicted “many hardships and trials” on his country.

Mr Kim added that pain felt by North Koreans has turned into anger after the United States punished Pyongyang for continuing its nuclear weapons program.

State media on Wednesday showed Mr Kim riding a white horse to climb Mount Paektu, while the Korean Central News Agency said he also visited nearby construction sites and complained about sanctions imposed on his country because of its nuclear weapons program.

South Korean media speculated Mr Kim may be considering a new strategy in his dealings with the US because he has previously demanded Washington come up with new proposals to salvage the diplomatic stalemate by the end of December.

“He, sitting on the horseback atop Mount Paektu, recollected with deep emotion the road of arduous struggle he covered for the great cause of building the most powerful country with faith and will as firm as Mt Paektu,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said.