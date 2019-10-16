Still Game to be recognised for Outstanding Contribution to Television

Scottish comedy Still Game is to be recognised by Bafta Scotland with an Outstanding Contribution to Television award. Stars and creators Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill will collect the accolade on Sunday November 3, along with the show’s director Michael Hines. The trio will attend the ceremony at Glasgow’s DoubleTree by Hilton and celebrate the show’s success after 62 episodes across nine series. After a nine-year hiatus, pensioners Jack and Victor (Kiernan and Hemphill) returned to screens in 2016, with the ninth and final series airing earlier this year.

The show’s director, Michael Hines, said: “We couldn’t be more delighted or proud to receive this special Bafta Scotland award. “Still Game has brought us a lot of happiness over these past 22 years and it means so much to us to know that it’s made others happy too. “It’s been an incredible, unforgettable journey and this award has helped to make it a really special end.” Still Game debuted in 2002, after the characters were first seen in the BBC sketch show Chewin’ The Fat. It later spun off into various stage shows. Guest stars on the show over the years have included Lorraine Kelly, Robbie Coltrane, Craig Ferguson and Martin Compston.

Pat Rambaut Credit: BBC Studios/Alan Peebles/PA