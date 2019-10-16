Donald Trump: Turkish military action on Syrian Kurds is not America’s fight

Donald Trump has said the fighting which has broken out in northern Syria since he ordered American troops to step back from Kurdish areas is nothing to do with the US.

Instead, the President said things are "very nicely under control" in the region where the UN estimates more than 160,000 people have fled their homes in the last few days.

Mr Trump downplayed the crisis that followed his decision to pull out of Syria, which critics say amounted to giving Turkey a green light to invade Syria’s north-east, where it has been attacking Kurdish fighters whom Turkey views as terrorists.

“It’s not between Turkey and the United States, like a lot of stupid people would like you to believe,” Mr Trump said, adding that he is more than willing to let adversaries fight it out in that area of the Middle East.

“They’ve got a lot of sand over there,” he said.

“So there’s a lot of sand that they can play with.”

As for the Kurds, whom Mr Trump has been criticised for abandoning, he said: “Syria’s friendly with the Kurds.

"The Kurds are very well protected.

"Plus, they know how to fight.

"And, by the way, they’re no angels.”