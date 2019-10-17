David Mundell on softening his Brexit view, being sacked by the PM, coming out and meeting a 'very orange' Donald Trump

British politics can be a brutal business.

Within hours of being sacked by Boris Johnson from the Cabinet, David Mundell's belongings were outside the Commons office he had held as Scottish secretary since 2015.

Now the big grey crates sit, still unpacked, in his less-decorated office over the road in Westminster, which - as fate would have it - was occupied by Mr Johnson before he launched the successful leadership bid which propelled him to power in July and forced Mr Mundell and others out.

It's from here that the 57-year-old reflected on his tumultuous last few years with ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand for the Acting Prime Minister podcast.

In his first major broadcast interview since his exit from the government's top team, Mr Mundell reflected on the sacking, revealed his warning to Boris Johnson at their final meeting and looked back on making history by becoming the first openly gay Conservative MP to hold a Cabinet position.