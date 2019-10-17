- ITV Report
-
Emergency services rescue 86kg mastiff after he gets too tired to finish his walk
Emergency services had to rescue a giant 86-kg dog after it was too tired to finish its walk.
The mastiff, named Floyd, hiked up the Grandeur Peak near Salt Lake City in America with its owner, but was too tired to complete the descent and refused to move.
The gentle giant's owner was unable to carry the beast down the hill and emergency services were called by other hikers at around 6.30pm local time.
Rescuers arrived and strapped Floyd to a stretcher, where he was carried to safety.
Footage posted online showed the tired pooch looking relaxed as rescue workers stretchered him off the hill.
The rescue team said in a post on Facebook: “Floyd was a good boy and was happy to be assisted."