Emergency services rescue 86kg mastiff after he gets too tired to finish his walk

Emergency services had to rescue a giant 86-kg dog after it was too tired to finish its walk. The mastiff, named Floyd, hiked up the Grandeur Peak near Salt Lake City in America with its owner, but was too tired to complete the descent and refused to move.

The gentle giant's owner was unable to carry the beast down the hill and emergency services were called by other hikers at around 6.30pm local time. Rescuers arrived and strapped Floyd to a stretcher, where he was carried to safety.

