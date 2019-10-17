Extinction Rebellion protesters climb on board Tube trains in east London

Commuters fought back against Extinction Rebellion environment protesters on Thursday morning, as an activist was dragged to the floor after climbing on top of a busy commuter train in east London.

Video shared on social media appeared to show a number of protesters on top of a Tube train at Canning Town station.

British Transport Police said on Twitter: "At this time we have three separate incidents involving Extinction Rebellion protest action at Stratford, Canning Town, and Shadwell.

"Arrests have already been made and officers are working quickly to resume services."