- ITV Report
Extinction Rebellion protesters climb on board Tube trains in east London
Commuters fought back against Extinction Rebellion environment protesters on Thursday morning, as an activist was dragged to the floor after climbing on top of a busy commuter train in east London.
Video shared on social media appeared to show a number of protesters on top of a Tube train at Canning Town station.
British Transport Police said on Twitter: "At this time we have three separate incidents involving Extinction Rebellion protest action at Stratford, Canning Town, and Shadwell.
"Arrests have already been made and officers are working quickly to resume services."
At one station, two protesters climbed on board a train and unfurled a banner declaring: "Business as usual = death".
Angry commuters shouted abuse at the protests, before the two were hauled down and a major scuffle broke out.
A member of TfL staff appeared to stop people from attacking the male Extinction Rebellion member further, by intervening and holding them back.
There are delays on the Jubilee line and Docklands Light Railway following the incident.