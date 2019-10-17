Facebook drops out of top 10 most valuable global brands – report

Facebook has dropped out of the top 10 most valuable global brands as Apple, Google and Amazon retained the first three places.

Facebook dropped five places to 14 this year after its brand value dropped by 11.8% to 39,857 million US dollars (£30.8 million), having first entered the Interbrand Best Global Brands report in 2012 at number 69 and peaking at eighth place in 2017.

Apple, Google and Amazon remain at first, second and third place respectively, while Uber and LinkedIn have both entered the top 100 for the first time at 87 and 98 respectively.