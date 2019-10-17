Gruffalo and Mouse special 50p coins go on sale

The Gruffalo is being celebrated on a new commemorative 50p coin, depicting the beast’s first meeting with Mouse in the woods.

The famous story of brains over brawn, written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, was first published 20 years ago.

It has become a firm bedtime reading favourite for youngsters, having sold 14.5 million copies worldwide.

The new coin, which has been produced by the Royal Mint, will not be entering general circulation but is available to buy from its website.