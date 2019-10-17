What are the hurdles Boris Johnson must clear to see his Brexit deal pass?

Boris Johnson's Brexit deal has a number of hurdles to clear. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has done what many of his critics suspected he was not even attempting to do – he has negotiated a Brexit deal with the European Union. Having a deal signed off by the European Commission is only the first step, however, in ensuring Britain leaves before the October 31 deadline as per his “do or die” pledge. Here are the steps Mr Johnson will now need to take. – Get sign-off from the EU27

The PM will need his deal to be approved by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron and other EU27 leaders. Credit: Andrew Parsons/PA

The power brokers in the European Union are always the member state leaders who make up the European Council. They are all descending on Brussels on Thursday and will be, along with their officials, closely be reading the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration on Britain’s future relationship with the EU. If they are content with what is written on paper, they will give the Brexit deal the green light and Mr Johnson would have passed his first major hurdle. – Secure Parliament’s backing Downing Street has confirmed that, should the deal be backed by EU leaders and MPs agree to a Saturday sitting, Mr Johnson will put his deal to a meaningful vote – as required for Brexit to happen – on the weekend. This looks be the hardest of tasks – the Conservative Party leader needs to secure a majority for his exit terms, despite leading a minority administration where Opposition MPs outnumber those on the Government benches.

He has also damaged his relationship with the DUP after appearing to ride roughshod over their concerns about the customs arrangement proposed for Northern Ireland in his deal, along with dissatisfaction over the consent mechanism for Stormont and the process for VAT. The DUP has confirmed they were “unable to support” the proposals in Parliament. It makes the numbers even tighter for the PM seeing as members of the European Research Group (ERG), a hardline band of Tory Eurosceptics, have said they would struggle to vote for a deal that does not have the DUP’s approval. If the PM finds success in Westminster, he will then have to also hope that MEPs in the European Parliament give it the same backing - a point reiterated by European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in a joint press conference with Mr Johnson on Thursday. – Fend off second referendum bids

Some MPs want a referendum on the Brexit deal. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA