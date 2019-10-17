Ex-IS recruiter tells ITV News she is being held by Syrian rebels after escaping detention camp

Hundreds of women who are accused of being supporters and recruiters for so-called Islamic State have been on the run, along with their children, since last Sunday, after finding a way to escape a detention camp in northern Syria.

The women and children are thought to have escaped from Ein Eissa after attacking guards and storming the gates in the camp which was controlled by Syrian Kurds, when Turkish forces launched an offensive nearby.

Just days before the Turkish incursion which facilitated their freedom, ITV News has been inside the camp.

There we found Tooba Gondal from London - she is accused of being a recruiter for so-called Islamic State.

On Thursday, through a series of voice notes, she contacted ITV News with information about where she is now and who she is with, after escaping the camp.

However, after only making it a few miles away from the camp, Gondal said she was picked up by a dozen Syrian rebel fighters and again held.

Contacting ITV News from a "safe house" the former IS recruiter said she wants help to get out of her present situation.

"I would like my situation to be in the news so more people know that I'm here and the government of Turkey can help me get out of here, get out from these, you know, this rebel group," she said.