Kate speaks in Urdu as she joins William at children’s village in Lahore

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke some words of Urdu during her first speech of her and the duke’s royal tour of Pakistan. Young boys and girls at SOS Children’s Village in Lahore cheered as the duchess tried her hand at the local language. Kate spoke of the importance of family during her address at the charitable organisation, which provides a home for 150 orphaned young girls and boys.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to SOS Children's Village

She began her address in a greeting in Urdu, before wishing three youngsters at the village a happy birthday. “Parents, children, aunts, uncles, grandparents all play important roles – you have reminded us exactly what family means,” the duchess said.

“You have shown us too, that it is not simply a term that describes the relationship between blood relatives. “Instead it describes those special bonds we share with those who make us feel safe and supported.

William was flattered when one child suggested he was 21 years old

“It is the quality of those relationships that matters.” The duchess referred to a speech she made last month, where she urged parents to embrace the help of “broader communities”. Kate said: “Earlier this year, I talked about the fact that it takes a village to raise a child. “The village we have seen here today is the best representation of that ideal that I could have possibly imagined.” The duchess finished her address with another happy birthday message.

Kate meets the children