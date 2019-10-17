Knife crime hits record high after 7% increase

Knife crime has risen by seven per cent on the previous year. Credit: PA

Knife crime in England and Wales hit a record high in the year to June, up by 7% on the previous 12 months. Police-recorded offences involving a knife or sharp instrument rose to 44,076, figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Thursday showed. This does not include Greater Manchester Police, which records data differently. Javed Khan, chief executive of charity Barnardo’s, said: “It’s totally unacceptable that the knife crime crisis continues to claim so many young lives, with offences at a record high.

A zombie knife – such as the one above – was among the items seized inside schools. Credit: PA

“Knife crime is a symptom of a much wider, complex problem. “Too many young people are suffering a ‘poverty of hope’, and facing a future with no qualifications, no job prospects, and no role models, making them vulnerable to criminal gangs who force them to deliver drugs and carry knives.” The total number of homicides recorded by police fell by 5%, from 719 to 681. There was also a 14% fall in homicides where a knife or sharp instrument was involved, to 248 offences, mainly driven by a decrease in London.

