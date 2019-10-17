More memories of Princess Diana as William visits children's cancer hospital in Pakistan

There will be yet another reminder in Pakistan today of Princess Diana, on a Royal Tour for Prince William during which it’s been very difficult to avoid memories of his late mother.

William and Kate are travelling to Pakistan’s second biggest city, Lahore, and they will visit the children’s cancer hospital where Diana spent time in the mid-1990s.

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital was set up by the one-time cricketer, and now Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan after his mother died from cancer.

Diana, who was good friends with Mr Khan’s then wife, Jemima Khan, travelled to Lahore in 1996 and 1997 where she met some of the most severely ill children and helped to raise funds for the hospital.

Like Diana, William and Kate will today go to one of the wards where they treat many children suffering from cancer.

For William, there have been reminders of his late mother at every turn this week.