New retirement living standards launched ‘to give clearer idea of savings goals’

A new set of “retirement living standards” to help people set savings goals for later life, by giving them a clearer idea of how much cash they might need, has been launched. The standards, launched by the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA), are designed to try and give people a picture of the kind of lifestyle they may have on a minimum, moderate or comfortable retirement income. It is hoped the standards will resonate with pension savers in the same way that being told to eat “five a day” has encouraged fruit and vegetable consumption.

The minimum standard assumes a single person would have an annual income of around £10,000 or £15,000 for couples. Someone with a moderate retirement income would have in the region of £20,000 as a single person or £30,000 as a couple to live on. And the benchmark for a comfortable retirement income is £30,000 per year for individuals and £45,000 for couples. The PLSA, which represents over 1,300 pension schemes, was launching the standards at its annual conference in Manchester.

It said someone on a minimum standard may typically expect to afford a £38 weekly food shop, rising to £46 for someone on a moderate income and £56 on a comfortable income. Someone living a comfortable retirement may be able to replace their car every five years, while someone on a moderate retirement may have an older car which they can afford to replace every 10 years. On a minimum retirement income, it may be hard to afford to run a car at all. The standards are based on research by Loughborough University.

The PLSA said that even the minimum retirement income standards allowed enough money for some “fun”, including a budget for social occasions. It said the good news was that through a combination of the full state pension of £8,767.20 per year, and auto-enrolment in a workplace pension, this level should be achievable for most people. Nigel Peaple, director of policy and research at PLSA, said: “Goal-setting can help people plan, and a series of simple standards could transform pensions engagement. “Nearly three-quarters (76%) of people believe that retirement living standards would help them to know if they were on track for the lifestyle they want in retirement.”

