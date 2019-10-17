One in eight schools has no library – report

Around one in eight schools do not have a library, with poorer children less likely to have access to one than their richer peers, according to a study. Primaries are less likely to have a dedicated library space than secondary schools, and in many cases, libraries are being used as classrooms or meeting rooms rather than for their original purpose. Campaigners are warning there is an “inequality of access and opportunity” that needs to be dealt with so all children can benefit from what a school library has to offer. The study, based on a survey of 1,750 schools across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, found that 87% have access to a designated library space, meaning around one in eight (13%) do not.

A breakdown shows schools in England were most likely to have a library, at 90%, dropping to 67% in Wales and 57% in Northern Ireland. The survey also shows discrepancies between rich and poor – 91% of schools that have between none and 9% of pupils eligible for free schools meals – a key measure of poverty – have a library area. This drops to 81% among schools where 25% to 49% are eligible for free dinners, and to 56% where half or more pupils are eligible. Only 12 schools in this final category took part in the survey. “These findings indicate that pupils in schools with a higher proportion of free school meals are less likely to experience the range of positive benefits a school library can provide,” the report said. Research has shown the benefits include improving reading and writing skills, more enjoyment of reading and improving general academic achievement, the study added.

