Plane carrying Kate and William on Pakistan tour aborts landing and heads back to departure city amid thunderstorm

A "pretty serious storm" has forced the RAF Voyager plane carrying the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their Pakistan tour to abort two landings and return to where it departed from.

Despite the best efforts of the pilot to twice land in Islamabad, the aircraft had to turn back to Lahore on the fourth day of William and Kate’s tour.

Strikes of lightning could be seen from the carrier plane near the right wing as it shook with heavy turbulence.