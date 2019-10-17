- ITV Report
Plane carrying Kate and William on Pakistan tour aborts landing and heads back to departure city amid thunderstorm
A "pretty serious storm" has forced the RAF Voyager plane carrying the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their Pakistan tour to abort two landings and return to where it departed from.
Despite the best efforts of the pilot to twice land in Islamabad, the aircraft had to turn back to Lahore on the fourth day of William and Kate’s tour.
Strikes of lightning could be seen from the carrier plane near the right wing as it shook with heavy turbulence.
The plane was in the air for more than two hours, despite the journey from Lahore to Islamabad usually only taking some 25 minutes.
ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship, who was travelling in the plane, said "it was the most nervous" he had ever felt in a plane.
William, who came to check on travelling media, joked: "I was flying!"
The Duke was making a reference to his time as an air ambulance pilot.
One passenger said it was a "pretty serious storm", describing the flight as a "rollercoaster".
"It was pretty hairy at times," another said.
"The plane was making large jerking movements as we tried to battle through the wind.
"It was a relief to land safely in Lahore."
The Duke and Duchess spent the day in Lahore, visiting the Badshahi Mosque and the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.