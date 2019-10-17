Police release e-fit image to identify stowaway who fell from plane into London garden

Police have released an e-fit image of a stowaway who fell from the landing gear compartment of a plane, as the hunt for his identity continues almost four months later.

The man fell from the aircraft, operated by Kenyan Airways, into a back garden in Clapham, south London, and narrowly missed a sunbather.

Pictures of a bag that was found in the compartment and its contents have also been released.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “Work continues to establish the man’s identity.

"Officers believe the man to be Kenyan but are keeping an open mind.

“The strap of the bag had the distinctive lettering ‘MCA’ written onto it, and the bag also contained a small amount of Kenyan currency.

"The e-fit shows a logo on a top that the man had been wearing.”