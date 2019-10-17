Police 'told by FCO to delay telling Harry Dunn's family that Anne Sacoolas had left UK'

Charlotte Charles has called on Dominic Raab to answer their questions. Credit: ITV News

ITV News understands the Foreign Office asked Northamptonshire Police to delay telling Harry Dunn’s family that Anne Sacoolas had left the UK. Harry’s mother Charlotte Charles told ITV News: “It’s disgusting. They’ve got to answer some questions we throw at them haven’t they? Because who made that ridiculous decision?” Harry’s father Tim said, “Dominic Raab said to us when we had that meeting that they and the police were two separate things.” Charlotte called on the Foreign Secretary to answer the family’s questions, “He needs to do the right thing as well doesn’t he and own up to why they made that decision. Why keep us in the dark? Why add more pain?”

Earlier this week ITV news revealed that police told Harry’s family the US diplomat’s wife had left the country 10 days after officers found out. The accident which killed Harry Dunn happened on August 27th. Police visited Anne Sacoolas at her home the next day. Officers were told she had left the country on September 16th. But Harry’s family say they were not informed by police until 10 days later. Officers have stated the delay was in part due to Harry’s funeral and they are determined to pursue justice. They declined to comment on the allegation that they were asked by the Foreign Office to delay telling the Dunn family about Anne Sacoolas’s departure. The FCO has responded to the allegation in a statement saying, “We have been doing all we can to help the family to secure justice for Harry. The Prime Minister and the President spoke last week about this matter and the Foreign Secretary has made clear to the US Ambassador and Secretary Pompeo what has happened is not acceptable. We continue to press for the individual concerned to engage with the UK legal process.”

The allegation over the delay raises questions over the Foreign Office’s conduct. On Tuesday Anne Sacoolas’s lawyers said in a statement about the family’s departure from the UK. “Our understanding is that the British authorities were informed and aware of their departure before they returned to the US.” A source close to Anne Sacoolas has told ITV news the diplomats wife says she was “pushed” to leave the UK. Lawyers for Harry Dunn’s family have asked the Foreign Office for emails and documents relating to the case. They say they’re willing to pursue a judicial review if they don’t receive them.

