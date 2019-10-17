Syrian forces enter key border town, blocking Turkish plans

Syrian forces have entered the strategic border town of Kobani, blocking a path for the Turkish military to establish a “safe zone” free of Syrian Kurdish fighters. The seizure of Kobani by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad also pointed to a dramatic shift in northeastern Syria. The town was where the US military and Kurdish fighters first united to defeat the Islamic State group four years ago. The convoys of government forces drove into Kobani after dark on Wednesday night, a resident said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Syria’s state-run media confirmed its troops entered the town. Syria’s presence in Kobani puts a limit on Turkish ambitions in its offensive. The town lies between a Turkish-controlled enclave farther west and smaller areas to the east that Turkey seized in the past week. Turkey had talked of creating a 30km (19 miles) deep “safe zone”, driving out Kurdish fighters from the border region. Turkish forces had shelled Kobani in recent days as part of the offensive but had not advanced ground troops on it. The IS extremists were finally driven out in early 2015 in their first major defeat, and an alliance was cemented that would eventually bring down the group’s “caliphate” in Syria. Now the Kurdish authority has agreed to allow Damascus to deploy its military in the town and other parts of northeast Syria to protect them from Turkey’s offensive launched after US President Donald Trump pulled back American troops working with the Kurds.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.