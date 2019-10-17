Drayton Manor theme park to be prosecuted over death of 11-year-old Evha Jannath who fell from ride

The operator of a theme park is to be prosecuted under health and safety law over the death of an 11-year-old girl who fell from a water ride.

Evha Jannath died after the incident on the Splash Canyon water ride at Drayton Manor theme park in Tamworth, Staffordshire, in May 2017.

Drayton Manor Park Ltd, of Drayton Manor Drive, Tamworth, will face a charge under Section 3 of the Health and Safety at Work Act.