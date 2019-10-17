Three network down leaving customers without signal and internet

Three's UK network is down, leaving customers with no signal. Credit: PA

Three's mobile network is down, leaving customers with no signal and unable to make calls or send messages. Some people began reporting issues with the network on Wednesday night. The mobile network tweeted it was experiencing "technical difficulties" with voice, text and data meaning customers have been left with "intermittent service." The company apologised and said it is working to fix the problem.

“Three is currently experiencing technical difficulties with our service across voice, text and data, which means that some customers will be experiencing an intermittent service,” the company said in a statement. “Our engineers are working on the issue now to fix the problem as soon as possible. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused to our customers.” However there is no message on the network's website about the outage or when customers should expect to be back on the network.

