Turkey agrees to pause Syria advance, says US Vice President

US Vice President Mike Pence says the Turkey has agreed to a cease-fire in Syria - and that action will stop entirely once Kurdish forces leave a part of northern Syria. Mr Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with President Recip tayyip Erodgan in Turkey on Thursday, after which the vice president said there will be "a pause in military operations for 120 hours". This is to give time for the US-allied Syrian Kurds to withdraw.

An agreement has been reached, according to Mike Pence. Credit: AP

The agreement essentially gives the Turks what they had sought to achieve with their military operation in the first place, removal of the Kurdish forces from the border "safe zone." After the Kurdish forces are cleared from the "safe zone", Turkey has committed to a permanent cease-fire but is under no obligation to withdraw its troops. In addition, the deal gives Turkey relief from sanctions the administration had imposed and threatened to impose since the invasion began, meaning there will be no penalty for the operation.

Donald Trump credited 'tough love'. Credit: AP

President Donald Trump is crediting his threat of sanctions on Turkey as "tough love" that led the country to agree to the five-day cease-fire. Talking to reporters in Fort Worth, Texas, President Trump claimed the Kurds are happy with the deal. But the president's critics say the deal essentially gives Turkey what it wanted to achieve from its incursion into Syria in the first place. President Trump says he's open to hosting the Turkish leader in Washington.

flames and smoke billow from a fire on a target in Ras al-Ayn, Syria, caused by shelling by Turkish forces. Credit: AP