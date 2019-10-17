- ITV Report
Turkey agrees to pause Syria advance, says US Vice President
US Vice President Mike Pence says the Turkey has agreed to a cease-fire in Syria - and that action will stop entirely once Kurdish forces leave a part of northern Syria.
Mr Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with President Recip tayyip Erodgan in Turkey on Thursday, after which the vice president said there will be "a pause in military operations for 120 hours".
This is to give time for the US-allied Syrian Kurds to withdraw.
The agreement essentially gives the Turks what they had sought to achieve with their military operation in the first place, removal of the Kurdish forces from the border "safe zone."
After the Kurdish forces are cleared from the "safe zone", Turkey has committed to a permanent cease-fire but is under no obligation to withdraw its troops.
In addition, the deal gives Turkey relief from sanctions the administration had imposed and threatened to impose since the invasion began, meaning there will be no penalty for the operation.
President Donald Trump is crediting his threat of sanctions on Turkey as "tough love" that led the country to agree to the five-day cease-fire.
Talking to reporters in Fort Worth, Texas, President Trump claimed the Kurds are happy with the deal.
But the president's critics say the deal essentially gives Turkey what it wanted to achieve from its incursion into Syria in the first place.
President Trump says he's open to hosting the Turkish leader in Washington.
The vice president says the US and Turkey have "mutually committed to peaceful resolution and future for the safe zone".
Syrian forces had entered the strategic border town of Kobani, blocking a path for the Turkish military to establish a “safe zone” free of Syrian Kurdish fighters.
The seizure of Kobani by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad also pointed to a dramatic shift in northeastern Syria. The town was where the US military and Kurdish fighters first united to defeat the Islamic State group four years ago.
The convoys of government forces drove into Kobani after dark on Wednesday night, a resident said.