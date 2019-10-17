- ITV Report
US police officer rescues driver from car seconds before train smashes through vehicle
A US police officer is being hailed as a hero after he rescued an unconscious driver from a car just seconds before it was crushed by a train.
Dramatic dashcam footage captures the moment Ruben Correa, a Utah Highway Patrol Trooper, risked his life by rushing towards the car to pull the driver out.
Correa has been praised for reacting quickly and scrambling through a fence with a train in the distance before remarkably leaving with no injuries.
As Correa rescued the man, his partner shouted to him: "We’ve got to get out of here, we’ve got a train coming!
"We’ve got a train coming! We’ve got a train coming!"
After the incident, Correa told NBC News that he was a lot closer to the train than he would have liked to have been.
Authorities have said the driver suffered a medical issue which caused him to be so close to the train tracks.
The incident caused long delays to traffic as well as train services.
Correa said that he is still in disbelief as to what had happened.
He said: "I'm still trying to process everything that happened, I'm just very grateful that I was able to get him out and he's alive and he's back with his family now."