- ITV Report
-
'We've got a great new deal': Boris Johnson and Jean-Claude Juncker agree on Brexit
Boris Johnson and Jean-Claude Juncker have agreed on a Brexit deal that will now be presented to EU leaders at today's summit.
The prime minister said a "great new" Brexit deal had been agreed "that takes back control".
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said the deal was a "fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions".
But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn claimed the deal is "an even worse deal than Theresa May’s".
He added: "This sell out deal won’t bring the country together and should be rejected. The best way to get Brexit sorted is to give the people the final say in a public vote."
The pound hit a five-month high against the US dollar following the announcement.
A pound was up 1%, worth 1.2937 dollars, having previously fallen 0.5% earlier on Thursday after the DUP said it would not support the deal in its current form.
After the deal was announced the the party said an earlier statement saying it could not yet back the prime minister's Brexit plans "still stands".
Regardless of the deal's lack of Irish support, Mr Juncker urged the European Council to back the deal and wrote to its president, Donald Tusk.
In the letter he said: " I recommend that the European Council endorses the revised Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration at its forthcoming meeting.
"As I have indicated to you in the past, I believe it is high time to complete the withdrawal process and move on, as swiftly as possible, to the negotiation on the European Union's future partnership with the United Kingdom."
But Jo Swinson, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said the PM's deal would be "bad for our economy" and said her party would continue to push for a second referendum.
"The fight to stop Brexit is far from over," she said.