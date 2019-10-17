'We've got a great new deal': Boris Johnson and Jean-Claude Juncker agree on Brexit

Boris Johnson and Jean-Claude Juncker have agreed on a Brexit deal that will now be presented to EU leaders at today's summit.

The prime minister said a "great new" Brexit deal had been agreed "that takes back control".

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said the deal was a "fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions".

But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn claimed the deal is "an even worse deal than Theresa May’s".

He added: "This sell out deal won’t bring the country together and should be rejected. The best way to get Brexit sorted is to give the people the final say in a public vote."

The pound hit a five-month high against the US dollar following the announcement.