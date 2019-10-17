William and Kate to embark on bustling city of Lahore

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will experience Pakistan’s love for cricket in a visit to the bustling city of Lahore.

William and Kate will visit the capital of Punjab – situated close to Pakistan’s border with India – on their fourth day of exploring during the five-day royal tour.

Their itinerary on Thursday begins with a birthday party at SOS Children’s Village, a charitable organisation in the heart of the city established in 1977.

The duchess is expected to speak at the event, which will involve games, music and traditional Pakistani cakes.

Next up is a visit to the National Cricket Academy, where the couple will join youngsters for a match of Pakistan’s national game.

The children are participating in the British Council’s DOSTI programme – Dosti meaning friendship in Urdu – which promotes sport as an integral part of child development.