Climate protester Mr Broccoli’s identity revealed

A climate change activist dubbed Mr Broccoli after being arrested during environmental protests has revealed his true identity.

Roland Everson, 46, a carpenter from Bristol, was wearing green face paint, a suit and a floret-style hat when he was detained in central London last weekend.

The protester became well-known following his arrest in Oxford Street on Sunday as part of Animal Rebellion protests, a group which is an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion.

He also appeared on Good Morning Britain alongside presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid to further highlight his cause.