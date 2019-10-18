Commuters rescue woman after she is knocked onto train tracks by fainting fellow passenger in freak accident

Commuters on a crowded train platform rescued a woman who fell onto the tracks in front of an oncoming subway train after being knocked by a fainting fellow passenger.

CCTV footage shows a man fainting at the Pueyyredon Metro Station, in Buenos Aires, before inadvertently knocking the woman off the platform.

Thanks to the quick thinking of commuters - by waving to stop the train - the driver manages to slow down just in time.

In the video, they can be seen frantically waving their hands and bags to draw the attention of the train driver.

Other commuters then jump onto the tracks to pull her back up to safety.

Meanwhile, the man who fainted was also helped onto his feet.