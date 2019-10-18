Court to hear bid to ban Commons vote on PM’s Brexit deal

A legal bid arguing Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal is unlawful and attempting to prevent it being voted on by MPs is set to be heard at Scotland’s highest civil court.

Campaigner Jolyon Maugham QC is behind the legal challenge which will be heard at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

He argues the new deal contravenes a current law stipulating it is “unlawful for Her Majesty’s Government to enter into arrangements under which Northern Ireland forms part of a separate customs territory to Great Britain”.

This part of the Taxation (Cross-border Trade) Act 2018, Section 55, was put forward by the Conservatives’ right-wing group of MPs known as the European Research Group (ERG).

Changes to the agreements around Northern Ireland were a key part of the new Brexit deal agreed between the Government and the EU on Thursday.