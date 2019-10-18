Extinction Rebellion to stage ‘red handed’ march

Extinction Rebellion is planning a “red handed” protest for the penultimate day of its latest campaign that will see it spray-paint hand prints around Westminster. The group, which launched its latest campaign 10 days ago, says it will use washable chalk spray to mark the path of its march from Whitehall Gardens to six government departments on Friday. It plans to deliver a set of specific demands to each department, decided by a series of assemblies during the “Autumn Uprising”, the organisers said.

Extinction Rebellion said: “We will raise our red hands, taking responsibility for our actions – we all have blood on our hands.” It added: “We march in admission and recognition of the part we play in the injustice of this emergency, and the ongoing suffering of thousands of people around the world due to the climate and ecological breakdown.” The Autumn Uprising is due to end at 6pm on Saturday. On Thursday, Extinction Rebellion was forced to apologise after activists targeted a tube train at Canning Town. One activist was dragged to the ground from the roof of the train by an irate commuter.

Police remove an Extinction Rebellion protester from Trafalgar Square in central London Credit: David Mirzoeff/PA