First all-female spacewalking team makes history

The world's first all-female spacewalking team has made history on Friday, working to replace a broken part of the International Space Station's power grid. NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir hauled out wrenches, screwdrivers and power-grip tools - marking it the first time in 500 years of spacewalking that men weren't part of the action.

America's first female spacewalker from 35 years ago, Kathy Sullivan, was delighted. She said it's good to finally have enough women in the astronaut corps and trained for spacewalking for this to happen.

NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir hauled out wrenches and screwdrivers to replace a broken part. Credit: AP

"We've got qualified women running the control, running space centers, commanding the station, commanding spaceships and doing spacewalks," Sullivan said earlier this week. Sullivan added: "And golly, gee whiz, every now and then there's more than one woman in the same place." NASA leaders, Girl Scouts and others cheered Koch and Meir on. NASA included some in its TV coverage including "Go girls go," two young sisters wrote on a sign in crayon. At the same time, many expressed hope this will become routine in the future. Tracy Caldwell Dyson, a three-time spacewalker who looked on from Mission Control in Houston, added: "Hopefully, this will now be considered normal." NASA originally wanted to conduct an all-female spacewalk last spring, but did not have enough medium-size suits ready to go until summer.

Their job is to fix a broken part of the station’s solar power network. Credit: AP