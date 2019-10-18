Sainsbury's becomes first major UK supermarket to stop selling fireworks

Sainsbury's is the first major UK supermarket to stop selling fireworks across its stores. Credit: PA

Sainsbury's has become the first major UK supermarket to stop selling fireworks across its stores. The retail giant, which first opened 150 years ago, said it made the decision following a review of its products. The supermarket confirmed on social media it would not be selling fireworks in any of its 2,300 stores.

Replying to Twitter user Sally Woolf, they wrote: "Hey Sally, thanks! We won't be selling fireworks in any of our stores this year. Hope this helps!" Sainsbury's move has been welcomed by pet and elderly charities, who say the explosions can cause distress. A spokesperson for the Dogs Trust said: "Although they can look beautiful, fireworks can be very distressing for dogs when let off unexpectedly, and because they are so easily accessible all year-round, dog owners are on tenterhooks as to when their beloved pooch will next be frightened."

Fireworks light up at the sky over central London. Credit: PA