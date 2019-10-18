US envoy says Trump gave Giuliani role on Ukraine policy

The US ambassador to the European Union has said Donald Trump instructed him and other envoys to work with his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, on Ukraine policy. Gordon Sondland told impeachment investigators he was “disappointed” by the directive. Mr Sondland spoke to politicians for around 10 hours. Some leaving the closed-door deposition said there were gaps in his testimony, and said Mr Sondland responded “I don’t know” and “I don’t recall” many times.

But they said it was enlightening and damning as the political appointee and Trump donor described Mr Giuliani’s role in US policy toward Ukraine. “It is clear you have a shadow shakedown going on by Giuliani,” said Eric Swalwell, a Democratic member of the House intelligence panel. “I think it is just important for the American people to understand Rudy Giuliani is Donald Trump and Donald Trump is Rudy Giuliani. If Rudy Giuliani is doing something it is because he’s the lawyer for Donald Trump, and lawyers don’t take actions that are not authorised by their clients.” Mr Sondland’s testimony to three House committees was aimed at distancing himself from Mr Trump and Mr Giuliani’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Mr Sondland said he was concerned the president delegated to Mr Giuliani foreign policy responsibilities that he thought belonged to the State Department.

But Mr Sondland followed Mr Trump’s instructions anyway. He insisted that he played no role in encouraging investigations of Mr Biden, telling politicians he thought it improper to invite a foreign government to conduct criminal probes to influence American elections. The ambassador was the latest in a series of witnesses to be privately interviewed by three House committees conducting the impeachment investigation. He was one of several current and former Trump administration officials who have provided new information – and detailed diplomats’ concerns – about Mr Trump and Mr Giuliani and their attempts to influence Ukraine. White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney defended Mr Giuliani’s involvement in foreign policy, saying, “That’s the president’s call.” Even if some people don’t like it, he added, “it’s not Illegal. It’s not impeachable. The president gets to use who he wants to use.”

