- ITV Report
Woman living in van gives up her 320 pet rats
A woman living in a van in San Diego with her pet rats has agreed to give them up – all 320 of them.
Authorities in the California city found rats had clawed into upholstery, burrowed into the seats and gnawed the engine wiring, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
Danee Cook of the San Diego Humane Society said the woman was not hoarding the animals – she had started with just two pet rats.
But rats can give birth every four weeks and produce a dozen in a litter.
Ms Cook says the woman acknowledged things had got out of control.
Authorities collected about 320 rats, and more than 100 are currently ready for adoption.
The woman, meanwhile, has found a new place to stay.