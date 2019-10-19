Boris Johnson's Brexit deal suffers blow as amendment is passed

MPs have backed an amendment which aims to force Boris Johnson to seek a further extension to Brexit - but a vote on the his new deal is yet to take place.

In a special Saturday sitting, the Commons voted by 322 to 306, majority 16, in favour of the amendment by the former Cabinet minister Sir Oliver Letwin withholding approval until legislation to implement the deal is in place.

Government sources reportedly warned earlier that if the Letwin Amendment passed, it would render a vote on Mr Johnson's deal "meaningless".

It means a meaningful vote on the prime minister's deal will likely now not take place until a later date, in order to allow the government to introduce legislation relating to the new deal.

After the result of the vote, the House of Commons Twitter account posted that the government now "must ask for an extension of Article 50 under the Benn Act and set out how it intends to proceed".

But a Number 10 source said Mr Johnson will not ask for a delay to Brexit.

The source said: "Parliament has voted to delay brexit yet again.

"The prime minister will not ask for an extension - he will tell EU leaders there should be no delays, they should reject Parliament's letter asking for a delay, and we should get Brexit done on 31 October".

Sir Oliver Letwin, who tabled the amendment, claimed its purpose was to prevent an unintended no-deal exit happening by default if the deal had not been fully ratified by the deadline.

Mr Letwin, a former Cabinet minister who had the Tory whip withdrawn after rebelling over Brexit, said the amendment was an "insurance policy" to prevent Britain "crashing out" without a deal on October 31.

MPs backing the amendment means "Super Saturday" - as today has been dubbed - is no longer the definitive moment the PM wanted it to be.