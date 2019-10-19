Boris Johnson tells EU leaders Parliament wants Brexit delay but he doesn't

Boris Johnson will send a letter to the EU - that asks for a Brexit extension - but he won't sign it. Credit: House of Commons / ITV News

The prime minister will today send, but not sign, a letter requesting a Brexit delay till January 31 2020, and will simultaneously tell EU leaders that Parliament wants the delay, not him or his government. This will put him in all-out conflict with MPs, who have ordered him to ask EU leaders for a three-month Brexit delay, under the terms of the Benn Act they forced on him. On the advice of his Attorney General, Geoffrey Cox, Johnson believes he will be complying - in a narrow sense - with the terms of the Benn Act when his EU ambassador Sir Tim Barrow hands an unsigned photocopy of the pro forma letter contained in the Benn Act to the EU President, Donald Tusk.

What are the ramifications of the PM openly pitting himself against his own Parliament to EU leaders?

Barrow will also hand over a covering letter that says the PM is complying with Parliament's wishes in conveying the unsigned letter, but the clear message will be that Johnson does not want any Brexit delay. There is a THIRD letter, which Johnson is sending to all 27 EU leaders. In it the prime minister says that any Brexit delay would be "deeply corrosive", and that postponing the date of leaving the EU would "damage the interests of the UK and our EU partners". He will urge the EU to continue its own processes to ratify the deal, as will the UK. Johnson will as soon as Monday, in Scotland’s Court of Session, face his first legal challenge to his refusal to sign the postponement letter. That court is due to consider whether he is complying with the Benn Act, in a case brought by the SNP’s Joanna Cherry.

A copy of the letter Boris Johnson will send to EU leaders. Credit: Robert Peston

As I understand it, if MPs challenge the PM’s decision to say the delay is being requested by Parliament but not by the Government, Johnson is prepared to fight them all the way to the Supreme Court. According to a senior Downing Street source, the PM is today telephoning EU leaders urging them to make it clear that they do not want a Brexit postponement. The prime minister believes a number of EU leaders, including France's President Emmanuel Macron and Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, may be prepared to make further public statements cautioning against any delay beyond October 31. In a conversation tonight with Macron, the French president reportedly agreed with Johnson that "delay is bad for everyone", said a Downing Street source. It is thought that the EU will shelve any formal decision on whether to give a Brexit delay, perhaps till an emergency meeting of the European Council that could take place on October 28. Johnson is obliged to send a letter requesting a Brexit delay, under the terms of the Benn Act, because he failed to secure MPs' approval for his Brexit deal.