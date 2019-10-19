Boris Johnson's Brexit deal on a knife-edge MPs gear up to vote

Boris Johnson is facing a knife-edge vote in the House of Commons, as MPs vote on his Brexit deal in a historic day in parliament. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson is facing a knife-edge vote in the House of Commons, as MPs vote on his Brexit deal in a historic day in parliament. Parliamentarians are sitting for the first time on a Saturday since the Falklands War in 1982, and the prime minister has urged MPs from across the political spectrum to back his newly-negotiated Brexit deal. His lack of a parliamentary majority means that he is reliant on the support of opposition MPs. The government's allies, the DUP, have said they are not willing to back Mr Johnson's Brexit deal, meaning the vote is likely to go down to the wire.

Proceedings in parliament are expected to start at around 9.30am on Saturday, with Mr Johnson expected to make at statement in the House of Commons, before he takes questions from MPs. The timing of the final vote remains unclear and depends on the amendments selected by the House of Commons speaker, John Bercow, although it is not expected until at least 2.30pm.

Boris Johnson secured a new deal with Brussels earlier this week - but it still has to be approved by parliament. Credit: PA

To add complexity to "Super Saturday", a cross-party group of MPs have tabled an amendment aimed at ensuring the UK does not leave the EU without a deal, which could derail Mr Johnson's Brexit proposals. Former Conservative MP Sir Oliver Letwin, who had the whip withdrawn in September, put forward an amendment that, if selected by Speaker John Bercow and approved by MPs, would withhold approval of the deal unless and until implementing legislation has passed.

'A painful chapter in our history would be at an end' Mr Johnson has written in The Sun newspaper on Saturday, urging MPs to back his deal. He wrote: “Today can be the day we get Brexit done. “There have been any number of false dawns. Deadlines for our departure have come and gone. “I ask everyone to cast their mind forward to the end of today – and imagine what it could be like if the new Brexit deal has been approved. “In less than two weeks, on October 31, we would be out of the EU. “A difficult, divisive and – yes – painful chapter in our history would be at an end.”

Who does Mr Johnson need to convince? Jeremy Corbyn has stated he is against the deal, claiming the deal Mr Johnson negotiated is worse than Theresa May's previous deal. In a bid to try and win over Labour MPs, Mr Johnson announced measures to safeguard workers’ rights, including consulting on improving unfair dismissal protections. But these were savaged by Labour’s shadow secretary of state for employment, Laura Pidcock, who said: “This empty gesture is not worth the paper it’s written on.”

Jeremy Corbyn has rejected Mr Johnson's Brexit deal. Credit: PA

The Liberal Democrats, the SNP and Plaid Cymru MPs have also rejected the deal out-of-hand, leaving Mr Johnson with an uphill task. He also needs to convince hard-line Tory Eurosceptic MPs in the ERG, who previously voted down Mrs May's bill. The support of Conservative MPs who were expelled from the party in September - most of whom voted for Mrs May's deal - is also seen as crucial.

Will the deal pass through parliament?