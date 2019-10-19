- ITV Report
England into World Cup semi-final after rampant victory over Australia
England are into the World Cup semi-final after a dominant 40-16 victory over Australia.
Jonny May scored two tries on his 50th cap as part of England's seventh successive win against the Wallabies. The winning margin of 24 points was their joint biggest Test win against Australia.
The foundations of the win were built upon by a dogged defensive display, led by man of the match Tom Curry at Oita Stadium in Japan.
England's win over Australia is revenge for when they were dumped out their own World Cup just four years ago.
Owen Farrell revelled in his return to fly-half in place of George Ford, with his pass to Kyle Sinckler for the third try showing his class as ringmaster in a return to form for England's captain.
From the kicking tee, he was immaculate, racking up maximum points from four penalties and four conversion as part of his 20-point haul.
And in further vindication of Eddie Jones' decision to drop Ford in favour of a more muscular midfield, it was Slade's cunning interception and astute grubber that presented May with his second try.
England's win means they will face the winner of New Zealand versus Ireland, who play later on Saturday.