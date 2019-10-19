England into World Cup semi-final after rampant victory over Australia

England are into the World Cup semi-final after a dominant 40-16 victory over Australia. Credit: PA

England are into the World Cup semi-final after a dominant 40-16 victory over Australia. Jonny May scored two tries on his 50th cap as part of England's seventh successive win against the Wallabies. The winning margin of 24 points was their joint biggest Test win against Australia. The foundations of the win were built upon by a dogged defensive display, led by man of the match Tom Curry at Oita Stadium in Japan.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

England's win over Australia is revenge for when they were dumped out their own World Cup just four years ago. Owen Farrell revelled in his return to fly-half in place of George Ford, with his pass to Kyle Sinckler for the third try showing his class as ringmaster in a return to form for England's captain.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

From the kicking tee, he was immaculate, racking up maximum points from four penalties and four conversion as part of his 20-point haul.

England's Henry Slade intercepts Australia's David Pocock pass leading to Jonny May's second try during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Quarter Final match at Oita Stadium, Oita, Japan. Credit: PA