Haringey Borough FC players walk off pitch in FA Cup tie following claims of racist abuse
An FA Cup fourth-qualifying-round tie between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town was abandoned after allegations that a home player was racially abused.
The home players walked off the field 64 minutes in, shortly after Yeovil had scored.
"Sorry for the late update but wanted to make sure we gave correct information," said a post on the official Haringey Borough Twitter account.
"Game has been abandoned following racial abuse. Horrendous afternoon. It must be said that 99.9% of @YTFC fans are also disgusted by what's happened as much as we are. One club, one community."
Yeovil were leading 1-0 when Haringey's players walked off the field.
Reports on social media claimed the Haringey Borough goalkeeper had been abused, spat at and that a bottle was also thrown.
Players from both sides later returned to the pitch as a show of solidarity.
The game was about 64 minutes in when the Haringey players walked off the pitch.
The walk-off followed a penalty awarded and scored by the away side.
There was no comment from the Football Association about the incident, nor what would happen to the fixture next.
It follows a number of high profile incidents of racist abuse at football - most recently during England's Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria which saw Tyrone Mings and Raheem Sterling subjected to chants and abuse from the home fans.
England players were one step away from walking off the pitch.