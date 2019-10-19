Europe decides to watch and wait after yet another Brexit delay, writes Angus Walker
Many top EU officials and European leaders were presumably watching through their hands as Parliament voted this afternoon.
Remember, just 48 hours ago, 27 EU states backed the new deal struck with Boris Johnson.
The Prime Minister argues that there's no appetite for delay in the UK.
There's also little appetite for delay in Brussels.
President Macron of France has reacted to the passing to the Letwin Amendment, which has postponed a vote on the Withdrawal Bill, by saying delay is "in nobody's interest".
However, there's also no appetite for no-deal either, and that's why any letter containing a request from the UK government asking for a delay beyond October 31 - a letter Boris Johnson is legally compelled to write - is highly likely to be granted by the EU Council.
EU Commission spokesperson Mina Andreeva tweeted shortly after the Commons vote, saying that the commission "takes note" that the "Withdrawal Agreement itself was not put to a vote today".
There's a certain ring of relief to that.
A view perhaps echoed by the Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki who tweeted that he "welcomes" the vote "not as a rejection of the deal but as a postponement of its acceptance".
The Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also appears to taking the EU's line, their much-prized unity appearing again, by saying: "The EU & UK agreed a Withdrawal Agreement on Thursday that defends Ireland's interests. The Commons voted today to defer a decision on whether or not to ratify that agreement.
“To date, no request for an extension has been made by the UK Government."
In other words, the EU appears to have decided to watch and wait.
The European Parliament's Brexit Coordinator Guy Verhofstadt says the vote and its implications will be discussed on Monday by senior MEPs.
"Whatever happens next, the marches outside the Parliament show just how important a close EU - UK future relationship is," he said in a Tweet.
There is still time for the Bill itself to be voted on, that could happen on Monday.
If it passes, and if Parliament puts its skates on, all the legislation could pass through both houses just in time.
In that case, any written request for a delay could be accepted, granted but never used.
That seems to be the EU strategy for now.
Any letter sent will still be read as a farewell note.