Europe decides to watch and wait after yet another Brexit delay, writes Angus Walker

Many top EU officials and European leaders were presumably watching through their hands as Parliament voted this afternoon.

Remember, just 48 hours ago, 27 EU states backed the new deal struck with Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister argues that there's no appetite for delay in the UK.

There's also little appetite for delay in Brussels.

President Macron of France has reacted to the passing to the Letwin Amendment, which has postponed a vote on the Withdrawal Bill, by saying delay is "in nobody's interest".

However, there's also no appetite for no-deal either, and that's why any letter containing a request from the UK government asking for a delay beyond October 31 - a letter Boris Johnson is legally compelled to write - is highly likely to be granted by the EU Council.