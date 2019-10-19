Loyalists feel cheated as Johnson's Brexit plan threatens to open old wounds

The right of people in Northern Ireland to identify as either Irish or British is enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement.

It is a cornerstone of the peace deal after three decades of conflict.

This was a breakthrough because identity politics really matters in this part of the British Isles. Identity was a significant part of the Troubles - republicans fighting to be Irish and loyalists fighting to stay British - and it cost more than 3,500 lives.

Letting people choose rather than impose an identity meant both sides of the divide could, to some extent, regard themselves as the ‘winners’ of the conflict.

This solution was not perfect, and it required a certain amount of imagination, but by and large it has worked. A fragile and imperfect peace prevailed under this arrangement.

For this to work in practice, it helped greatly that borders between Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and mainland Great Britain have been kept completely invisible. Hard border infrastructure would rather spoil the illusion.

Of course, the Good Friday Agreement was drafted long before Brexit in its current form was even a twinkle in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s eye.

Now, the UK Government has now conceded there must be some kind of border as a consequence of Brexit, the only question is where it goes.

And that is a significant problem. Wherever you place a hard border, it meddles with the identity of people in Northern Ireland.