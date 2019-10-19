‘My skin still smells of death’: The Briton working the front lines of the Kurdish crisis in Syria

Dani Ellis went to Northern Syria 10 months ago to work on an ecological project.

In the last two weeks, the 29-year-old from London has found herself caught in the middle of Turkey’s war against the Kurds, digging bodies from destroyed buildings.

She was part of a Kurdish humanitarian convoy attempting to reach the injured in the besieged town of Ras al-Ain but was forced to turn back when organisers said they feared a massacre of those trying to get in.

However, in a nearby village they found the human carnage of airstrikes.

She told ITV News correspondent Emma Murphy that her body and clothes smelt “of death” having been surrounded by some of the hundreds of dead.

“We spent our afternoon helping move rubble, removing the bodies, unidentified body parts… which was very hard,” Dani said.

“Some of these bodies were essentially liquidised by the force of the blast.

“My clothes, my skin still smells of death. It’s a very unpleasant sensation.”