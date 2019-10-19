On day of reckoning in House of Commons, newspapers stick to their guns

With a rare Saturday sitting of Parliament, Britain may today to be voted out of the European Union. Given it is 1,213 days since the Brexit referendum and tensions are running high on both sides of the debate, it is not surprising newspapers are full of advice on what should happen in the House of Commons. The Guardian gets straight to the point in its lead editorial’s headline: “Johnson’s deal is made from broken promises. MPs should reject it.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The paper, which backed Remain in the 2016 referendum, ends its plea to MPs to vote no to the deal agreed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU by saying: “Brexit is a choice that will reverberate for generations. It requires informed consent from those who must live with the consequences. “If leavers are so confident that their project still meets the test of public support they should not be afraid to present it for ratification at the ballot box. It is time the people themselves were included in the decision.” In the Daily Telegraph, meanwhile, Home Secretary Priti Patel writes in an opinion column that Mr Johnson “has achieved what almost every commentator in the land and on the continent said was impossible”. She writes that given how much the prime minister has achieved in 85 days, “just imagine what we could achieve in the next few years if we get Brexit done”. She adds that MPs from all political parties should vote for the deal and says “remainers and leavers are singing from the same hymn sheet for the first time in many months”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.