People's Vote protesters to march on Westminster as MPs vote on Brexit deal

Thousands of activists are gathering in central London demanding a referendum on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. The People's Vote march for a Final Say on Britain's departure from the EU will head to Westminster on Saturday, while MPs prepare to vote on Mr Johnson's new Brexit deal

The march will start in Park Lane at midday and will head through central London into Parliament Square. Labour shadow Chancellor John McDonnell and actor Patrick Stewart are expected to be among the celebrities and politicians speaking at the rally.

As of Saturday morning, more than £500,000 had been donated to support the protest, and cross-party politicians are calling on people to get involved. Supporters heading out on the march have been sharing pictures and videos of themselves heading to London for the demonstration.

Chester for Europe tweeted: "We are off! Our #PVroadtrip has started in the early hours. We are off to London on a #PeoplesVoteMarch and we want Parliament to know it’s only fair we should get a final say when it’s our lives which will be affected."

Dragon's Den star and businesswoman Deborah Meaden voiced support for the campaign. She tweeted: "I’ve been quiet on #peoplesvote for a while.. hoping there could be a deal. This latest very bad deal has made me rethink again. This has to go back to the people. No one even bothers to claim it’s better than remain any more."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wrote in The Independent on Friday: “I’ll be joining hundreds of thousands of people in London to make sure our message is heard loud and clear over the jeers and sneers in the House of Commons.”

Liberal Democrat MP Luciana Berger also told voters to “let the Prime Minister know what you think”. People’s Vote organisers are asking people to sign a letter to Boris Johnson, EU leaders, MPs, and MEPs, asking them to allow “the chance to check whether we want to proceed with Brexit”. Shadow Brexit Secretary said in an email that the letter “asks them to honour our shared democratic values, it asks them not to turn away from us now and deny us the chance for a final say.