- ITV Report
-
Ruthless All Blacks dismantle Ireland in seven-try rout to secure Rugby World Cup semi-final against England
The All Blacks ruthlessly dismantled Ireland in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final, running in seven tries and putting more than 40 points on the board.
The New Zealand side went through the gears, exploiting any mistakes by the men in green to secure a semi-final against England, who had earlier beaten Australia.
Aaron Smith scored twice and Beauden Barrett finished off a long-range try against the run of play as the All Blacks took a commanding 22-0 lead over Ireland at half-time.
By full-time, despite the Irish grabbing a couple of consolation tries, New Zealand had cantered home by 46-14.
The two-time defending champion All Blacks haven't lost a game at the Rugby World Cup since an upset quarterfinal defeat in 2007.
The Irish had lost all previous knockout games they've played at the sport's showcase tournament.
The Irish fans did get to their feet with 18 minutes left to salute Rory Best as their retiring captain made way for Niall Scannell, bringing the curtain down on his 124-cap career.
They were cheering again moments later as Robbie Henshaw at last put them on the scoreboard as he darted in between the posts.
But the All Blacks managed two more touchdowns through George Bridge and Jordie Barrett either side of a penalty try for the Irish.
New Zealand now march on to a semi-final showdown with England in Tokyo next Saturday