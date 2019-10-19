Ruthless All Blacks dismantle Ireland in seven-try rout to secure Rugby World Cup semi-final against England

The All Blacks ruthlessly dismantled Ireland in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final, running in seven tries and putting more than 40 points on the board.

The New Zealand side went through the gears, exploiting any mistakes by the men in green to secure a semi-final against England, who had earlier beaten Australia.

Aaron Smith scored twice and Beauden Barrett finished off a long-range try against the run of play as the All Blacks took a commanding 22-0 lead over Ireland at half-time.

By full-time, despite the Irish grabbing a couple of consolation tries, New Zealand had cantered home by 46-14.