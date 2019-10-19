Shapps wants ‘earlier extinction of diesel trains’

The phasing out of diesel trains from Britain’s railways could be intensified as part of the Government’s bid to cut carbon emissions.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told MPs he is “hugely concerned” that the current policy means diesel trains will continue to operate until 2040.

Earlier this month, he pledged to “thoroughly explore” the case for bringing forward the date for banning the sale of conventionally-fuelled new cars by five years.

Giving evidence to the Commons Transport Select Committee on Wednesday, he said: “I’m also hugely concerned about the idea that we could still have new partially diesel-run trains up to 2040.

“When I look at my comments on cars, where at the moment the policy is 2040 to end the sale of petrol and diesel but I recently said that I’m going to investigate (bringing this forward to) 2035, I also am of course very interested in the earlier extinction of diesel trains.”