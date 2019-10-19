UK WEATHER: Sunshine and showers

Today:

Sunny spells and showers. The heaviest and most frequent showers probably over Wales and southwest England, whilst parts of southern Scotland and northeast England will see some more persistent rain. Windy for Scotland.

Tonight:

Showers becoming confined to the coasts of northern UK and perhaps the far southwest of England and Wales. Elsewhere, a chilly night with some fog patches in the south.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: